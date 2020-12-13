Sundowns defender Madisha passes away in car crash

Sibongiseni Gumbi

The accident is said to have happened somewhere in Kempton Park, close to where Madisha stayed.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha has died in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The circumstances around the accident are unclear at this moment, but sources have confirmed that Madisha has indeed died.

“Madisha (was) involved in car accident. I went there to confirm, the car is burned into ashes. There were two of them in the car and both didn’t make it. Madisha tried to come out of the car and died outside and the other one died inside the burning car,” read a message a colleague shared on the South African Football Journalists’ Association (Safja) WhatsApp group, that they said was from a traffic officer who was at the scene.

#RIPMadisha PSL, SAFA and clubs must do something, RIP Madisha gone too soon ???????????? pic.twitter.com/MJHIY2eLCy — Mr Quarantine ✊ (@BrianMpofus) December 13, 2020

The accident is said to have happened somewhere in Kempton Park, close to where Madisha stayed. Phakaaathi has also confirmed with another source who said it is indeed true.

Motjeka Madisha lost his life after being involved in a horrible car accident on Sunday morning.#RIPMadisha pic.twitter.com/ayprcfDGNM — Thulani Ndaba (@tndaba) December 13, 2020

“I don’t have much details as yet as I have just heard about it myself, but yeah, it is true. Very sad. I am still trying to process it myself,” said the source who asked not to be named yet as the club nor family have made an official statement on the matter.

Unfortunate reports regarding Madisha We have become aware of certain media reports concerning Motjeka Madisha and will make an announcement in due course. — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) December 13, 2020

Madisha’s death comes just three weeks after that of another Sundowns player, Anele Ngcongca who died in under almost similar circumstances. Ngcongca died in a car crash on the N2 outside Mthunzini on Sunday, November 23.

It was also in the early hours of the morning and it is believed he was on his way to Durban where he was set to be unveiled by AmaZulu as their player, as he had been loaned out to them.

Madisha joined Sundowns in 2016 from Highlands Park and won three Absa Premiership titles with Pitso Mosimane between 2017 and 2020. He had a breakthrough campaign in the 2019/20 season, winning a domestic treble with Masandawana and breaking into the Bafana Bafana squad.

The 25 year old joins an all-too long list of South African footballers who have passed away on the roads of this country. Phakaaathi would like to extend our condolences to all friends and family of Madisha. May he Rest in Peace.

