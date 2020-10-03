 
 
Jingles’ living his dream

His latest bonanza comes from Egypt, when he left Mamelodi Sundowns to put pen to paper on a two-year deal that is estimated to be worth R2 million a month.

Michaelson Gumede
03 Oct 2020
04:44:11 AM
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

If you’ve ever cared to watch new Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane’s post-match interviews on television or read his quotes on our sport pages, you are most likely to have concluded that “Jingles”, as he is affectionately known, is an arrogant coach. Yet sometimes a certain amount of arrogance is justified, especially if you back it up with a slew of trophies. Raised on the streets of Johannesburg township Kagiso, the same ‘hood’ that produced kwaito superstar group Mafikizolo, Mosimane has gone on to become a multimillionaire after about 20 years of coaching. His latest bonanza comes from Egypt,...

