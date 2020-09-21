Hunt ropes in Zwane and Sheppard as his assistants at Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

New Kaizer Chiefs coach, Gavin Hunt has appointed club veteran Arthur Zwane and his former assistant at Bidvest Wits, Dillon Sheppard as his assistants at Amakhosi. Zwane has been coaching the club's MDC team where he is credited with unearthing the likes of Happy Mashiane, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, and Wiseman Meyiwa among others.

A statement from Amakhosi on Monday afternoon said the two assistants will work with the senior team but also be involved with the juniors to ensure a synergy between the two structures.

“We believe we have put a solid technical team together and we give them all the necessary support they require. The wealth of experience between the three gentlemen is what we need to ensure we compete and build a strong team,” Amakhosi boss, Kaizer Motaung is quoted as saying in the statement.

“The fact that Arthur and Dillon will concurrently work with the senior team as well as with our Reserve side means that the transition for the young players to the first-team squad will be easier. We have an abundance of talent.

“However, they will need nurturing while we also need to focus on winning. Both assistant coaches have youth football experience and we believe they will continue to share their knowledge with our other youth coaches and players,” added Motaung.

