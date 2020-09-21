French side targets former Chiefs defender

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe has continued to make waves in Europe after a fine season with Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor.

Malatyaspor seems to be preparing for life without the lanky defender after completing the signing of Murat Akça as a free agent.

According to reports from France and Turkey, several clubs are lining up offers to lure the defender away from Malatyaspor next season.

Turkish sides Trabzonspor and Besiktas are said to be interested in signing the Zimbabwean international with Besiktas having reportedly make an offer to Malatyaspor to release the player from his contract. French club Amiens SC is said to have joined the race for the player’s services and have over taken some Turkish sides.

The player’s agent Gibson Mahachi confirmed that Amiens have showed interest in the player.

“He is being monitored by many clubs, Amiens included and two other clubs which I cannot name at the moment,” Mahachi told Standardsport.

“Everything is still at the monitoring stage, there has not been any offer made to us, but we are hoping for something soon and we are hoping to have finer details next week.”

