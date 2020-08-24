Phakaaathi 24.8.2020 01:16 pm

Kimmich hails Bayern’s treble-winning ‘Band of Brothers’

AFP
Joshua Kimmich (holding trophy) celebrates with his Bayern Munich team-mates after winning Sunday's Champions League final in Lisbon.. POOL/AFP/MATTHEW CHILDS

Joshua Kimmich hailed the “Band of Brothers” spirit in the treble-winning Bayern Munich team and the impact of head coach Hansi Flick after their 1-0 win over Paris Saint Germain in Sunday’s Champions League final.

A second-half header by Bayern’s former PSG product Kingsley Coman in the Lisbon final was enough to crown the Bavarian giants as European champions for the sixth time.

This is only the second time Bayern has won the treble of Bundesliga, German Cup and now Champions League titles after first achieving the feat in 2013.

“This is the biggest day in my career,” said right-back Kimmich, who celebrated on the Lisbon pitch with Serge Gnabry, a fellow product of Stuttgart’s academy.

“It’s impossible to describe what it feels like to stand on the pitch with such a team.

“It’s like playing with brothers, it doesn’t get better than that.

“Even if you make a mistake, someone else makes up for it.”

Bayern have become the first team to win all ten games in a single Champions League season, heavily disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, by scoring an incredible 43 goals in the process.

Kimmich put their success down to head coach Flick who took charge in November, after predecessor Niko Kovac was sacked, and has forged an “unbeatable” spirit.

Bayern Munich stars Serge Gnabry (Top L) and Joshua Kimmich, both products of Stuttgart's youth academy, celebrate winning the Champions League.. POOL/AFP/Manu Fernandez
“Hansi Flick showed a lot of trust in us from the beginning,” said Kimmich.

“We already had a bit of a feeling of being unbeatable.

“We deserved to win this competition.”

