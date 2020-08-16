Phakaaathi 16.8.2020 06:57 am

Kaizer Chiefs goal blitz brings victory and six-point lead

AFP
Kaizer Chiefs goal blitz brings victory and six-point lead

Zimbabwean Willard Katsande (L) scored to trigger a dramatic 3-2 win for Kaizer Chiefs over Polokwane City Saturday in the South African Premiership. AFP/File/Phill Magakoe

Kaizer Chiefs stormed back to score three goals in five minutes and defeat Polokwane City 3-2 in Pretoria Saturday, which stretched their South African Premiership lead to six points.

Relegation-threatened Polokwane looked set to remain a bogey side for Chiefs when goals by Lesiba Nku and captain Jabu Maluleke gave them a two-goal advantage on 61 minutes.

But the league leaders staged a stunning recovery and goals from Zimbabwean Willard Katsande, Kenyan Anthony Akumu and Serb Samir Nurkovic earned them three points.

Strong-finishing Chiefs squandered a chance to increase their lead in stoppage time when Daniel Cardoso slammed a penalty against the crossbar with goalkeeper Cyril Chibwe beaten.

The thrilling triumph lifted Chiefs to 52 points, six more than defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played one match less.

Man of the match Nurkovic, who joined the Soweto club last year after many seasons with Slovak second division outfits, hailed the mental strength of the team.

“I am so happy because this was a very important win and I put our success down to the mental strength of the squad.

“There is also fantastic fighting spirit among the players and we never accepted that it was a lost cause when two goals behind.

– Nurkovic unconcerned about Golden Boot –

“We have six more league fixtures and now we turn our attention to Bloemfontein Celtic, who we play Wednesday.”

Nurkovic added that winning the league was all that mattered and he was not concerned about his chances of winning the Premiership Golden Boot award.

His winning goal against Polokwane raised his league tally for the season to 13, just one less that leader Frank Mhango, a Malawian who plays for Orlando Pirates.

While Chiefs are favoured to succeed Sundowns as champions, Polokwane slipped to second last after failing to enhance a record of only one loss to Chiefs in seven meetings.

Chiefs’ dramatic comeback in Pretoria atoned for dull Premiership fare elsewhere with three other matches producing just one goal and minimal excitement.

The lone goal came from Ashley du Preez in Pretoria and enabled Stellenbosch to edge higher-placed Golden Arrows 1-0 and all but ensure their safety.

A brilliant Ricardo Goss save from Mhango helped Bidvest Wits force a 0-0 draw in Johannesburg against third-place Pirates, who trail Chiefs by 10 points.

The other goalless stalemate was in Pretoria between strugglers AmaZulu and Baroka, leaving both sides just one point above Polokwane.

Related Stories
Middendorp compliments old guard for great win against Polokwane City 15.8.2020
Chiefs come from behind to snatch win against Polokwane City 15.8.2020
Blow by blow: Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs 15.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Flooding, chilly weather coming this weekend as cold front hits SA

Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding back at 8am on Friday

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Gigaba and Molefe’s alleged Gupta money scandal and DA court battle

Education All systems go for matric exams! Get your full timetable here

State Capture ‘Mystery’ Zondo witness spills the alleged beans on Brian Molefe


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 