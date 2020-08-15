Who said what after Bayern Munich humiliated Barcelona in Champions League

“When we played against Brazil we were not as in control as we were tonight. Against Brazil, it happened, we were good, we wanted here to play like we have done the last few weeks.”

— Thomas Mueller, who scored two of Bayern’s goals, on comparisons with Germany’s famous 7-1 rout of Brazil at the 2014 World Cup

“We knew it is never easy against Barcelona, but this is an unbelievable result. It’s hard to comprehend.”

— Joshua Kimmich, who scored Bayern’s fifth goal

“We have hit rock bottom. This is not the first, nor the second, nor the third time. We are not on the right path.”

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Mueller celebrates with Serge Gnabry. POOL/AFP/Rafael Marchante

— Barcelona defender Gerard Pique

“Tonight was unacceptable for Barcelona. It was a disgrace.”

— Pique again

“It’s a very difficult night, the defeat is very hard for the supporters, the players … We are sorry for everyone. We have not lived up to the club that we are. It was a disaster.”

— Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu

“In the end, I really must pay the team a huge compliment as the way they played, the attitude is top. To maintain this spirit for 90 minutes is impressive.”

— Bayern coach Hansi Flick

“Unbelievable, I was a bit ashamed how I celebrated that goal as it was 99% down to him, world class.”

— Kimmich paying tribute to Alphonso Davies who created the opportunity