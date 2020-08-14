Phakaaathi 14.8.2020 08:43 pm

Celtic sign striker Ajeti from West Ham

AFP
West Ham's Swiss striker Albian Ajeti has joined Celtic. AFP/JUSTIN TALLIS

Scottish champions Celtic signed Switzerland striker Albian Ajeti from West Ham in a reported £5 million ($6.5 million) deal on Thursday.

Ajeti agreed a four-year contract with the Glasgow club after a failed spell in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old joined West Ham a year ago but his three starts all came in cup competitions and he failed to score in 12 appearances.

He was top goalscorer in the Swiss league with Basel in the 2017-18 season and played alongside current Celtic winger Mohamed Elyounoussi.

“I have admired him for long time as he is a really intelligent footballer, well balanced and a really good finisher,” Celtic manager Neil Lennon said.

“We are so pleased to make him a Celtic player and we hope he has a long and prosperous career with us.”

