Phakaaathi 28.7.2020 12:12 pm

Valencia name Gracia as new coach

AFP
Valencia name Gracia as new coach

Gracia led Watford to the 2019 FA Cup final. AFP/File/Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS

Valencia have appointed former Watford and Malaga boss Javi Gracia as their new coach on a two-year deal, the La Liga club announced on Monday.

The 50-year-old becomes Valencia’s third full-time manager since the start of the recently-concluded La Liga season, after the sackings of Marcelino in September 2019 and Albert Celades last month.

“Valencia CF have reached an agreement with Javi Gracia, who has been appointed as first team coach as of Monday, on a two-year deal through to June 30, 2022,” the club said in a brief statement.

Gracia was dismissed by Watford, who were relegated from the English Premier League on Sunday, last September after a poor start to the campaign, just four months after taking the Hornets to only the second FA Cup final in their history, where they lost 6-0 to Manchester City.

His list of former teams also includes Russian outfit Rubin Kazan and Spanish sides Malaga, Osasuna and Almeria.

Valencia finished ninth in La Liga this season, missing out on qualification for Europe, and were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 by Italian club Atalanta.

Related Stories
Xavi says coaching Barca remains his ‘primary goal’ 28.7.2020
Top five African players of the 2019/20 LaLiga season 25.7.2020
Former Arsenal boss Emery named as new Villarreal coach 23.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment Plans to cull thousands of animals in SA’s National Parks

Load Shedding Load shedding looms: Power system is under severe pressure, warns Eskom

Government Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko takes leave of absence amid tender irregularities probe

Business News First-time house buyers flock to 100% bonds as interest rate, prices fall

Society Time for transformation in sport is now, Beast says


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 