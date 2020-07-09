Phakaaathi 9.7.2020 04:06 pm

Dortmund reveal plan to replace Man Utd target Sancho

AFP
Dortmund reveal plan to replace Man Utd target Sancho

Borussia Dortmund have revealed their contingency plan should England winger Jadon Sancho join Manchester United next month.. POOL/AFP/File/LEON KUEGELER

Borussia Dortmund would turn to the transfer market should they lose England winger Jadon Sancho to Manchester United next month, the Bundesliga runners-up have revealed.

“If Jadon were to leave, we would once again be active in strengthening our attack,” sports director Michael Zorc told magazine Kicker on Thursday.

“There are certainly one or two players we have our sights on.”

Sancho, 20, stood out last season with 17 league goals and as many assists as Dortmund finished second to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

He scored the first hat-trick of his career in a 6-1 drubbing of bottom side Paderborn at the end of May.

The fleet-footed forward, who joined from Manchester City’s academy in 2017, has repeatedly been linked to their rivals United and Dortmund want 120 million euros for him ($136 million).

A decision whether Sancho stays or goes is expected at the end of August.

So far, Dortmund have signed Belgium international Thomas Meunier at right-back on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to replace Achraf Hakimi.

The German giants are also expected to sign English youngster Jude Bellingham, 17, from Birmingham City for around 25 million euros before next term.

Related Stories
Solskjaer realistic on transfers but keen to keep Pogba 9.7.2020
Villa need a miracle against rampant United 8.7.2020
Five-star Man Utd thrash Bournemouth to climb into top four 4.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Expired driver’s licences and insurance rules – what you need to know

Eish! Meet Buckwheat, the donkey you can hire to crash Zoom meetings

Covid-19 Gauteng prepares mass graves as Covid-19 infections increase

Covid-19 North West Premier Job Mokgoro hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Multimedia Mourners pay their last respects to Dagga Couple’s Julian Stobbs


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 