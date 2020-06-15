Katsande’s fashion ‘drip’ has social media talking

Kaizer Chiefs experienced midfielder Willard Katsande usually trends on social media for his football skills and performance on the pitch, however, his fashion sense set tongues wagging over the weekend.

Katsande was trending top on Twitter for his ‘swag, his ‘drip’ and out-there fashion as it was much talked about.

In one post, the soccer star is wearing grey formal pants, with a black belt with a swinging chain, a rugged checked blue t-shirt and black colour doek.

Katsande captioned: “Be good to people for no reason… Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi.”

Saying his look was inspired by 800m World Champion Caster Semenya and Zimbabwean music artist Alick Macheso.

Be good to people for no reason….. Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi. Inspired by @alickmacheso3 @caster800m Saturday swag???? pic.twitter.com/CwtGGNYGy1 — Willard Katsande (@WillardKatsande) June 13, 2020

The 34-year-old has frequently posted his daily look, taking numerous fashion risks, sometimes on trend, he is completely unpredictable, that’s why following him on his social media pages is a treat, you don’t know what you will expect, he has fun with fashion.

Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi. Real depression is when you stop loving the things you love. #supermonday #???????? @kevykatsande pic.twitter.com/7Ytwn68RGp — Willard Katsande (@WillardKatsande) June 8, 2020

Katsande dress sense took some people off guard, as it seems many are only noticing this now. The Twitter reaction was mixed.

Y'all better give Katsande the respect he deserves pic.twitter.com/oqQ8UDkiUp — Broke Mnisi (@whoaXhosa) June 10, 2020

If consistency is key was a person, it would be Katsande. Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi has beeeeeen on this. Yal just caught on now. ???? https://t.co/in0lwzvoNh — Nyambeni Davhana (@Nyambeni_D) June 14, 2020

Katsande and Lvovo are the best things to come out of this pandemic ????????????. — Kgoshi Ya Lebowa (@Marcellomj) June 13, 2020

Whoever did Katsande dirty won’t see heaven ???????????? pic.twitter.com/VMAMPX5Xvh — ???? Heeee Bathong ???? (@Deemorebz007) June 14, 2020

???????????????????? they will YES you by force. I love how focused Katsande is, say whatever you say tomorrow he posts another pic. https://t.co/MMkF05R6iv — Sesi DeeMpho ???? (@Deeraesetye) June 13, 2020

