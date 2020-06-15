Katsande’s fashion ‘drip’ has social media talking

Kaizer Chiefs experienced midfielder Willard Katsande usually trends on social media for his football skills and performance on the pitch, however, his fashion sense set tongues wagging over the weekend.
Katsande was trending top on Twitter for his ‘swag, his ‘drip’ and out-there fashion as it was much talked about.
In one post, the soccer star is wearing grey formal pants, with a black belt with a swinging chain, a rugged checked blue t-shirt and black colour doek.
Katsande captioned: “Be good to people for no reason… Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi.”
Saying his look was inspired by 800m World Champion Caster Semenya and Zimbabwean music artist Alick Macheso.
The 34-year-old has frequently posted his daily look, taking numerous fashion risks, sometimes on trend, he is completely unpredictable, that’s why following him on his social media pages is a treat, you don’t know what you will expect, he has fun with fashion.
Katsande dress sense took some people off guard, as it seems many are only noticing this now. The Twitter reaction was mixed.
(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)
