Phakaaathi 3.6.2020 11:33 am

Everton’s Mina sidelined for several weeks with thigh injury

AFP
Everton’s Mina sidelined for several weeks with thigh injury

Everton defender Yerry Mina has suffered a partially torn thigh muscle. AFP/Paul ELLIS

Everton defender Yerry Mina is set to miss the start of the Premier League’s return after suffering a partially torn thigh muscle, his club announced on Tuesday.

Mina, 25, sustained the injury in training last week and scans have confirmed the Colombia centre-back will be sidelined for several weeks.

The Premier League is due to resume on June 17 after the top tier was postponed in March due to the coronavirus.

“Everton Football Club can confirm Yerry Mina is set to be sidelined for several weeks after sustaining a muscle injury,” a club statement said.

“A scan confirmed the Colombia international suffered a partial tear in his left quad muscle during training last week.

“The 25-year-old is now in the early stages of his rehabilitation under the care of the club’s medical staff and making good progress.”

Mina also had an injury-hit first season with Everton last term following his move from Barcelona.

His latest fitness problem comes only a few days after Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin sustained a serious Achilles injury.

Gbamin will undergo surgery this week and the club expects the Ivory Coast international to require an “extensive period of rehabilitation”.

Everton will face table-topping Merseyside rivals Liverpool in their first game when the season resumes.

Related Stories
Everton ‘appalled’ by Kean’s house party in midst of virus lockdown 26.4.2020
Chelsea crush Everton to cement top four place 8.3.2020
Everton boss Ancelotti sees red in Man Utd draw 1.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Protests Cops put out smokers’ fire, but court cases proceed

Business News Consumers face a ‘double-whammy financial crunch’

World Violence spreads in US as Trump faces anger for ordering force

Courts Lockdown regulations declared invalid and unconstitutional by high court

Business News ‘Unprecedented’ increase in roadworks tenders


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 