Ndoro open to donating salary to fight Covid-19

Phakaaathi Reporter

Highlands Park striker Tendai Ndoro said he would give a portion of his salary to help fight Covid-19.

With the ongoing discussion to cut the salaries of soccer players in the PSL by top tier clubs, former Orlando Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro has suggested that club should direct players’ wages to help fight coronavirus in the country.

AmaZulu are the first team in the PSL to announced a pay cut of their players, while Cape Town City is toying with the idea as the end of the national lockdown is not yet in sight.

Safa suspended all footballing activities after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the national lockdown in March.

Ndoro has weighed in on what he believes should happen regarding players’ salaries.

“I don’t mind if Highlands Park can go 4 months without paying my salary, as long they use that money to help on Covid19. Stay home, save lives,” wrote the Warriors striker on Twitter.

