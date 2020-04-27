Sundowns keeper reveals retirement plans

Phakaaathi Reporter

Mweene has spent most of his years playing football in South Africa, but he plans to serve in Zambia once he hangs up his boots.

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene joined Free State Stars in 2005 from Kitwe United in Zambia before moving to Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Zambian international would like to develop the next generation of the goalkeeper in his home country. Mweene has over 100 caps for Chipolopolo.

“I said I am moving away from the national team for some time, or to be excused because at that time I needed to concentrate on my coaching course I am currently doing with a Spanish institution,” Mweene said to LusakaTimes.

“I sat [and learned] under the likes of Kalilo Kakonje, Davies Phiri among others. I stayed on the national bench for four years watching all these guys and that’s how I got my experience.”

