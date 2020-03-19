Phakaaathi 19.3.2020 12:27 pm

WATCH: Khune and other big stars juggle toilet paper in new viral challenge

Phakaaathi Reporter
Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Soccer-starved footballers around the world who are in coronavirus quarantine are challenging each other to the toilet paper challenge in the latest craze.

Videos of football superstars around the world juggling toilet paper rolls have gone viral.

The coronavirus has caused the cancellation of most sporting events around the world as countries try to quell the spread of the pandemic.

Not to be left behind, Kaizer Chiefs star Itumeleng Khune also took to social media to show off his juggling skills and challenged his Amakhosi teammate Khama Billiat.

AmaZulu caretaker coach Moeneeb Josephs also join in the fun.

Check out other world football stars, including retired legend Xavi, juggling their toilet papers (video courtesy of Juices of Football).

