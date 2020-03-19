WATCH: Khune and other big stars juggle toilet paper in new viral challenge

Videos of football superstars around the world juggling toilet paper rolls have gone viral.

The coronavirus has caused the cancellation of most sporting events around the world as countries try to quell the spread of the pandemic.

Not to be left behind, Kaizer Chiefs star Itumeleng Khune also took to social media to show off his juggling skills and challenged his Amakhosi teammate Khama Billiat.

AmaZulu caretaker coach Moeneeb Josephs also join in the fun.

Check out other world football stars, including retired legend Xavi, juggling their toilet papers (video courtesy of Juices of Football).

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.