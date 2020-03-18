Safa tell the PSL that they cannot play

Safa president Danny Jordaan added that he had personally spoken to Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza and told him that matches cannot even be played behind closed doors.

Safa called a press conference on Wednesday, a day after Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa had said the PSL could go ahead and play matches behind closed doors. The PSL are set to have a Board of Governors meeting on Thursday to map the way forward, having already postponed all fixtures for this week and this weekend.

“It is not possible to play. Safa has decided there will be no matches, that is it,” said Jordaan on Wednesday.

“I already indicated to him (Dr Irvin Khoza) on Sunday that the idea of playing behind closed doors does not work. There is no evidence anywhere in the world that it is working.

“All matches must be postponed, until we find a clear solution. Most of the leagues (across the world) have said that on April 4 there will be further assessment. So there will be no matches until April 4.”

