Dludlu describes amazing comeback against Zambia 

Being led 2-0 by Zambia from the first leg of the Fifa Under-17 World Cup qualifiers. It was always going to be difficult for Dludlu’s charges to try and overturn the score.

But, the Bantwana head coach knew that it was all about emotional intelligence and if she could keep calm and transfer the same energy to her, then everything will work well as the team ended up winning the second leg 3-0 to saunter into the last round of the qualifiers.

“I spoke about emotional intelligence and I said, the biggest thing is for us to worry about us first and our emotional being and it had to start with me. Before the game, I was reading a book because usually, I fight with referees. So, I decided to read a book so that I can calm my nerves because if I’m able to do that they will get the same energy. They had to think deep and see how can they be better,” said the Banyana coach.

“How can they bring their emotions into the game when I needed them the most. Shouting and coaching ended on our last session (prior to the game) in this very field. I said to them I’m done and they rest is up to you and how you carry each other. And I think they did that. They knew what it meant to fight for each other.”

Following their win against Zambia, Bantwana have now set a date with Morocco in the final round of the Fifa Under-17 World Cup.

The dates for the last round are yet to be announced with the Fifa Under-17 World Cup expected to be held in India later this year.

