Kaizer Chiefs coach says no to ‘closed doors’ matches

The PSL announced on Monday that this week’s and this weekend’s Absa Premiership games were postponed, with a Board of Governors meeting set for Thursday to map the way forward.

READ MORE: Sports minister gives green light to PSL matches

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa, however, on Tuesday said he had told PSL Chairman Irvin Khoza and South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan that matches should continue behind closed doors.

“It is not in two weeks or a week, it is now. We have said that, firstly, we need the chairman and others in the leadership of sport to raise their voices against this pandemic,” said Mthethwa.

“Therefore, they will continue with their matches, which will be without spectators, and they will finish the season.”

Middendorp, however, put out a strongly worded statement on his Facebook page.

“I don’t support matches played behind closed doors. Playing behind closed doors may have been a viable solution before the infections set in. I strongly believe the Covid-19 virus spreads in the PSL already; are we sure that players, coaches, journalists, officials, medical staff, communication staff etc. are still not infected?” said the Chiefs coach.

“The PSL is part of football’s ‘whole of game’ Covid-19 crisis. What happens when the 1st player of a team is tested positive; the entire team has to be in quarantine.

“We can not ignore the decisions of the big leagues authorities worldwide.”

Safa have also opposed the decision to play games behind closed doors and were set to host a press conference on Wednesday in Johannesburg to address the matter further.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.