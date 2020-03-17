PSL News 17.3.2020 04:24 pm

WATCH: Mosimane challenge PSL coaches to wash their hands

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has urged his colleagues and counterparts from other PSL clubs to practice good hygiene habits.

Mosimane has been the advocate for the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Safe Hands challenge.

The Sundowns coach demonstrates how people should clean their hands properly to reduce the risk of spreading or contracting the coronavirus in the video.

“I am happy to respond to the World Health Organization’s Safe Hands challenge. I challenge all the PSL club coaches and Mr Nande Becker,” said Mosimane.

