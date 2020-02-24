I slept with ‘virgins’ to gain wealth and fame, says ex-Moroka Swallows goalkeeper-turned pastor

Former Super Eagles and Moroka Swallows goalkeeper-turned pastor Idah Peterside has opened up about his past life of sleeping with women to gain fame and wealth.

In a recent interview with ATV, the former SuperSport soccer analyst denied reports that had joined a cult and helped women join it, saying all he did was sleep with them.

According to the Nigerian national, his life changed after almost coming in contact with a python and he felt “something” come into him.

“My desire to do church things disappeared and I got excited about the things of the world. I got a desire to follow women and would hear strange voices saying that the more women I slept with, the more money I would have. In that period and time, I had this dislike for just any woman, it would have to be a virgin.

“I didn’t know why, but that was just the urge. It was just my preference that anybody that I would date had to be pure,” said the leader of Christ Ambassadors Church based in Kempton Park.

Peterside admitted he knew something was not right with him but continued with his wealth-seeking antics, though he never got the fame and wealth that he sought after so badly.

“I obeyed that voice [saying] I would have wealth or I would become more famous. I became serious to the point that I got scared. Unfortunately, the money wasn’t coming, the fame that I was expecting was not coming. This continued for almost 10 years.”

He changed his behaviour after the “voices” in his head started threatening to kill him.

Peterside said he no longer lived that life and had now been born again for close to 25 years.

The former goalkeeper is not new to controversy.

In 2018, a woman claimed Peterside kept her daughter in his Kempton Park home for five months after joining his church the previous year and allegedly appointing himself as the 21-year-old daughter’s legal guardian.

She told Sunday World at the time: “Imagine not knowing or seeing your daughter for five months, and when you find out where she is, a pastor tells you that she is no longer your child.

“The worst thing was when he called me a witch because I was asking him to give me my child back.”

In response to the allegations, Peterside reportedly told the publication: “Call the police officer that came to my house and ask them what truth they found out. It will help you, my friend. And please, come to our church on Sunday and find out what kind of cult you think we are.

“Did I add that the police have called me to apologise because they found out that the woman is lying because I will open a case against them. Is it wrong to be a foreigner in South Africa?”

