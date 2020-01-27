Chiefs reign supreme over Arrows, but Nurkovic shows his ugly side

Watch as Khaya Ndubane and his guest Tshepo Ntsoelengoe review this past weekend’s Absa Premiership games.

This weekend saw Kaizer Chiefs win by a 1-0 margin against Golden Arrows. Lebogang Manyama was responsible for the goal which he scored in the dying minutes of the game that got Chiefs 10 points clear from Mamelodi Sundowns. But striker Samir Nurkovic, who has been brilliant in his debut season for Chiefs, showed his ugly side and deservedly receives the Phakaaathi Moemish of the Week award. Am not watching the Match between Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs for obvious reasons, am told this is what Samir Nurkovic has done to an Arrows player.???? Posted by Jabulane Nkambule on Saturday, 25 January 2020

