Chiefs reign supreme over Arrows, but Nurkovic shows his ugly side

Chiefs reign supreme over Arrows, but Nurkovic shows his ugly side

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 25: Lebogang Manyama of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

This weekend saw Kaizer Chiefs win by a 1-0 margin over Golden Arrows and extend their lead at the top to 10 points.

Watch as Khaya Ndubane and his guest Tshepo Ntsoelengoe review this past weekend’s Absa Premiership games.

This weekend saw Kaizer Chiefs win by a 1-0 margin against Golden Arrows. Lebogang Manyama was responsible for the goal which he scored in the dying minutes of the game that got Chiefs 10 points clear from Mamelodi Sundowns.

But striker Samir Nurkovic, who has been brilliant in his debut season for Chiefs, showed his ugly side and deservedly receives the Phakaaathi Moemish of the Week award.

Am not watching the Match between Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs for obvious reasons, am told this is what Samir Nurkovic has done to an Arrows player.????

Posted by Jabulane Nkambule on Saturday, 25 January 2020

