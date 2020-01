Khaya Ndubane hosts Tshepo Ntsoelengoe as they preview this weekend’s Absa Premiership games.

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the log position as they face a hungry Golden Arrows who sit on 8th position in the league standings.

