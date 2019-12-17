Sundowns win their first silverware for this season

Mamelodi Sundowns won their first silverware this season when they defeated Maritzburg United 2-1 in the final of the Telkom Knockout over the weekend.

The game ended in dramatic fashion when the Team of Choice’s equalising goal was disallowed after the assistant referee ruled Judas Moseamedi offside.

Was it a legitimate goal or did the assistant referee get it right?

Watch as Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guest Thembinkosi Sekgaphane review this past weekend’s Telkom Knockout final.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.