Sundowns win their first silverware for this season

Citizen Reporter
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 14: Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate during the Telkom Knockout 2019 Final match between Maritzburg United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 14, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

They defeated Maritzburg United 2-1

Mamelodi Sundowns won their first silverware this season when they defeated Maritzburg United 2-1 in the final of the Telkom Knockout over the weekend.

The game ended in dramatic fashion when the Team of Choice’s equalising goal was disallowed after the assistant referee ruled Judas Moseamedi offside.

Was it a legitimate goal or did the assistant referee get it right?

Watch as Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guest Thembinkosi Sekgaphane review this past weekend’s Telkom Knockout final.

