Bheki Cele: Senzo Meyiwa’s murder docket is not missing

Minister of Police Bheki Cele has responded to reports claiming he admitted to not knowing where the Senzi Meyiwa docket is.

He slammed the reports as “false, reckless and hurtful” to the Meyiwa family and South Africans.

“In an interview on 06 November 2019 with various media houses in Durban, the Minister was questioned about the whereabouts of the case docket in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

“Cele responded by saying ‘I believe the docket is supposed to be with the prosecution, but I will have to confirm that’. The General further went on to say ‘I know and I’m satisfied that the police have done a good job’.

“While many of the media houses present during the exchange reported on the facts, it is unfortunate that some chose to deviate from the truth and create unnecessary panic by reporting on incorrect information,” said Cele in a statement.

He further clarified that the case docket into Meyiwa’s murder was not missing.

“It is currently with the South African Police Service.”

