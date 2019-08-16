Club Brugge changes fixture poster following complaint from South Africans

South Africans celebrated after Club Brugge’s social media administrator listened to their demands and changed the match fixture for its most recent game. The Twitter brigade was not impressed with the club after the original poster did not feature Percy Tau and voiced their opinion on the matter.

It seems the club caved in and gave South Africans what they wanted, and now the new poster features Tau.

Twitter user Katlego Ledimo said: “The only way to successful social media engagement is through posts like this. We salute you,” while Kganyaganya wrote: “South African twitter is that 25-year-old student in Grade 11 that sits at the back of the class wearing a spoti, when he doesn’t have a pencil he comes, break yours into two and you remain with the unsharpened part. (Bullies)”

Admin now you finally doing what we hired you for ???????? you'll get an increase pic.twitter.com/E5bPMOBwCh — save edward (@TshepoThibeli) August 16, 2019

Very smart admin…. this is how you make sure to trend on match days! Great stuff… we are with you. Tau should make sure to score two goals to make up for last match — Raymond Monty Maboea (@RayMaboya) August 16, 2019

Give admin salary increase…. as long as you keep showing us Tau you will get weekly salary increase. — Sankomota & Cass???????? (@LebohangG8) August 16, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.