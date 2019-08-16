Phakaaathi 16.8.2019 01:11 pm

Club Brugge changes fixture poster following complaint from South Africans

Citizen reporter

South African Twitter get their way again.

South Africans celebrated after Club Brugge’s social media administrator listened to their demands and changed the match fixture for its most recent game. The Twitter brigade was not impressed with the club after the original poster did not feature Percy Tau and voiced their opinion on the matter.

It seems the club caved in and gave South Africans what they wanted, and now the new poster features Tau.

Twitter user Katlego Ledimo said: “The only way to successful social media engagement is through posts like this. We salute you,” while Kganyaganya wrote: “South African twitter is that 25-year-old student in Grade 11 that sits at the back of the class wearing a spoti, when he doesn’t have a pencil he comes, break yours into two and you remain with the unsharpened part. (Bullies)”

