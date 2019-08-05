Several Leeds United fans have named their children after Lucas Radebe

Leeds United fans have taken to social media to show their appreciation for soccer legend Lucas Radebe in a manner that he may not have expected.

Radebe played for Leeds United for more than a decade and earned the love and respect of the team’s supporters. While some call him Rhoo, others prefer The Chief.

A Twitter user and devout Leeds United fan shared on Monday that he had just had a baby boy whom he named after Radebe.

This solicited more comments from Leeds fans who also named their sons after the soccer legend, creating a thread on Twitter of people who sent messages of appreciation to him.

“It’s defo a leeds fan thing my lad Lucas! Again named after @LucasRadebe! Middle names are James and Allan, wonder where them names come from @JamesMilner and Allan Clarke,” commented Liam Quantock.

Its defo a leeds fan thing my lad lucas! Again named after @LucasRadebe! Middle names are james and allan, wonder where them names come from @JamesMilner and allan clarke pic.twitter.com/BPx3goxOqp — liam quantock (@quannyGK1) August 4, 2019

More fans came forward with their stories too:

This is Lucas names after the chief @LucasRadebe born the same year Lucas retired #MOT#LUFC???????????????? pic.twitter.com/AMP6VfShDs — Liam Anderson (@Liam_Anders21) August 4, 2019

My boy is named after the great man aswell #MOT — ROB ???????? (@RJM_83) August 4, 2019

Here’s my Lucas ! Who knew that the Chief would influence so many when choosing baby names ???????? pic.twitter.com/iE2Wv7Gw2D — Stuart Clark (@sclarkiow) August 5, 2019

Radebe has reportedly also had a street named after him in the UK, a beer, Radebeer, also named in his honour, and a bus.

While some social media users joined in the appreciation of Radebe, others said it was unfortunate that he was not as celebrated in his own country.

The soccer legend has been trending since.

