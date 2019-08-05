Phakaaathi 5.8.2019 10:24 pm

Several Leeds United fans have named their children after Lucas Radebe

Citizen reporter
Lucas Radebe (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Lucas Radebe (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The soccer legend has definitely made a mark in UK football and fans are ensuring his name is never erased from history.

Leeds United fans have taken to social media to show their appreciation for soccer legend Lucas Radebe in a manner that he may not have expected.

Radebe played for Leeds United for more than a decade and earned the love and respect of the team’s supporters. While some call him Rhoo, others prefer The Chief.

A Twitter user and devout Leeds United fan shared on Monday that he had just had a baby boy whom he named after Radebe.

This solicited more comments from Leeds fans who also named their sons after the soccer legend, creating a thread on Twitter of people who sent messages of appreciation to him.

It’s defo a leeds fan thing my lad Lucas! Again named after @LucasRadebe! Middle names are James and Allan, wonder where them names come from @JamesMilner and Allan Clarke,” commented Liam Quantock.

More fans came forward with their stories too:

Radebe has reportedly also had a street named after him in the UK, a beer, Radebeer, also named in his honour, and a bus.

While some social media users joined in the appreciation of Radebe, others said it was unfortunate that he was not as celebrated in his own country.

The soccer legend has been trending since.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
TBT: Aaron Mokoena 1.8.2019
Benni not ready to coach Bafana – Radebe 26.3.2019
Chiefs legend Radebe slams Middendorp’s derby tactics   11.2.2019



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 