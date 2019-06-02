Chiefs have to make big decisions – Wright

This comes after Amakhosi finished ninth in the league this past season and also went another season without winning any silverware.

“I don’t think it’s acceptable for Chiefs to finish up in ninth [place] in the league. They are going to have to make some big decisions,” Wright told Daily Sun.

“They are the biggest club in South Africa, but at the moment, it seems they are going through a transitional period,” he added.

“They are under a lot of pressure. When the current manager (Ernst Middendorp) came in around December, he tried to use the young players to get it going but it hasn’t quite worked out. I don’t think that’s a bad thing. They now know,” Wright continued.

“It’s going to be quite exciting to see what happens with them in the coming season,” he explained.

Wright, who is in the country as an ambassador for the 2019 Carling Black Label Cup, added that it was important for Chiefs to win this competition to give them a good start ahead of next season.

“This is why I believe winning the Black Label is important to them simply because it’ll give them the momentum to do a lot better than they did last season,” concluded Wright.

Chiefs are set to play against Orlando Pirates in a Carling Black Label Cup match at the FNB Stadium on July 27.

