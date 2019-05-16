Phakaaathi 16.5.2019 10:11 pm

Robert Marawa shocks fans with abrupt end of SuperSport show

Citizen reporter
Robert Marawa

The popular soccer host appears to have badly butted heads with management.

A message from popular soccer host Robert Marawa, who has been a fixture at SuperSport for many years, shocked the soccer fraternity and his loyal fans on Thursday night, suggesting that he’s been fired or suspended.

He said he’d been told less than two hours before the start of his show via text not to report for duty at the studio for the live broadcast of Thursday Night Live with Marawa.

Marawa simply then thanked his supporters and colleagues for the years together, indicating that he had in effect resigned.

Marawa is also a radio host with the SABC.

When his fans wanted to know what was going on, Marawa left it cryptic, saying in another tweet: “One day u will ALL know. It will cost me my life but u will know.”

Thursday night’s show ended up being hosted by Marawa’s co-host, Thato Moeng, on her own. She said repeatedly on air that it was the “last show”.

An earlier tweet from Marawa suggested unhappiness in the workplace regarding an issue of sexual harassment, which Phakaaathi understands Marawa took a stand against.

SuperSport is yet to release an official statement about the matter.

