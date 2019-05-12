Liverpool looks to Brighton for a miracle win

Liverpool fans will today be backing Brighton and Hove Albion as the small club takes on top of the table rivals Manchester City in the match that could decide which team will become Premier League champions for 2018/19.

As it currently stands Man City is on 95 points, and Liverpool 94, from the 37 games played so far. If Liverpool can win their final game against Wolves at home at Anfield, then it will be up to a plucky Brighton side to unseat the Manchester giants to ensure a famous victory for the Scousers.

On paper, neither Wolves nor Brighton have anything to play for, but they’re still both proud teams who’ll want to put on a show on the final day. The Seagulls have survived in the premiership by the skin of their teeth but Chris Hughton needs a big showing from them to make the point that he’s the man to take them forward next season and a victory against Manchester City would be just that showing.

While most punters would say the league is most likely already predetermined to go to the blue side of Manchester, those same punters probably would have said that Barcelona and Ajax were going to proceed from the semi-finals of the Champions league too. The bookmakers see the games going just one way with Brighton a scant 20/1 to win, but Liverpool fans can take hope in the fact that the last manager to beat Manchester City on the final day was Brighton’s boss Chris Hughton, back in 2013 when he was in charge of Norwich. That said they will also be keenly aware that the last team to go into the final game of the season on top of the table and not win the title was themselves exactly 30 years ago.

