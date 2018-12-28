 
Phakaaathi 28.12.2018 09:45 pm

Chiefs draw Zesco United in Caf Confederation Cup final preliminary round

ANA
Kaizer Chiefs 2018. Picture: Twitter

The matches will be played on a home and away basis on the weekends of January 11 and 18 respectively.

The draw for the preliminary round of Caf Confederation Cup matches was made in Cairo, Egypt this evening.

One of the key clashes from a South African perspective will be between Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Zambian outfit Zesco United.

The 15 winners over the two legs will advance to the group stage where they will join Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia, who booked their spot with the best Caf five-year ranking.

Gor Mahia (Kenya) vs New Star (Cameroon)

Al Ahly Benghazi (Libya) vs NA Hussein Dey (Algeria)

Al Hilal (Sudan) vs Mukura Victory Sports (Rwanda)

Nkana (Zambia) vs FC San Pedro (Ivory Coast)

Coton Sport (Cameroon) vs Asante Kotoko (Ghana)

Zesco United (Zambia) vs Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa)

Stade Malien (Mali) vs Petro de Luanda (Angola)

African Stars (Namibia) vs Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

ASC Diaraf (Senegal) vs RS Berkane (Morocco)

Vipers (Uganda) vs CF Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Ittihad Tanger (Morocco) vs Zamalek (Egypt)

AS Otoho (Congo) vs KCCA (Uganda)

Bantu (Lesotho) vs Enugu Rangers (Nigeria)

Al Nasr (Libya) vs Salitas (Burkina Faso)

Jimmy Aba Jifar (Ethiopia) vs Hassania Agadir (Morocco)

African News Agency (ANA)

