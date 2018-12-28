 
Phakaaathi 28.12.2018 09:34 pm

Sundowns draw tough group in Caf Champions League

ANA
Lucky Mohomi, George Lebese and Thokozani Sekotlong of Mamelodi Sundowns (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Lucky Mohomi, George Lebese and Thokozani Sekotlong of Mamelodi Sundowns (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

In Group B, Orlando Pirates will begin their group stage campaign against Guinean side Horoya on the weekend of January 18.

Mamelodi Sundowns have been drawn in a tough pool that includes two-time winners Wydad Casablanca, following the Caf Champions League group stage draw held in Cairo, Egypt this evening.

In a group that also includes Nigeria’s Lobi Stars and ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast, Sundowns, the 2016 champions, will open their group campaign against Wydad on the weekend of January 18.

In Group B, Orlando Pirates will begin their group stage campaign against Guinean side Horoya on the same weekend.

The other teams in the group with the Soweto giants are Tunisia’s Esperance and FC Platinum of Zimbabwe.

Group A:

Lobi Stars (Nigeria)

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Group B:

FC Platinum (Zimbabwe)

Horoya FC (Guinea)

Esperance (Tunisia)

Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

Group C:

TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

Club Africain (Tunisia)

CS Constantine (Algeria)

Ismaily (Egypt)

Group D:

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Simba (Tanzania)

JS Saoura (Algeria)

AS Vita (DR Congo)

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Highlands Park hold Sundowns to a draw 22.8.2018
Last-chance saloon for Sundowns 27.7.2018
Why FNB Stadium was still half-empty at kickoff 18.5.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.