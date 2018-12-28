Sundowns draw tough group in Caf Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns have been drawn in a tough pool that includes two-time winners Wydad Casablanca, following the Caf Champions League group stage draw held in Cairo, Egypt this evening.

In a group that also includes Nigeria’s Lobi Stars and ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast, Sundowns, the 2016 champions, will open their group campaign against Wydad on the weekend of January 18.

In Group B, Orlando Pirates will begin their group stage campaign against Guinean side Horoya on the same weekend.

The other teams in the group with the Soweto giants are Tunisia’s Esperance and FC Platinum of Zimbabwe.

Group A:

Lobi Stars (Nigeria)

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Group B:

FC Platinum (Zimbabwe)

Horoya FC (Guinea)

Esperance (Tunisia)

Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

Group C:

TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

Club Africain (Tunisia)

CS Constantine (Algeria)

Ismaily (Egypt)

Group D:

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Simba (Tanzania)

JS Saoura (Algeria)

AS Vita (DR Congo)

– African News Agency (ANA)

