Khune explains why ‘rich’ soccer players go broke

Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and Baroka FC defender Thabiso Semenya found themselves explaining on Thursday why well-paid ex-soccer players go broke following a picture of struggling former Mamelodi Sundowns player Lerato Chabangu surfacing on social media.

Semenya said it was “sad” that soccer fans “rejoiced” at the sight of former players who are struggling financially.

“It seems like you’re all waiting for them to suffer. You will never save enough money to last you a lifetime, money that will last you until you’re 60. Most of us retire from age 35,will u save for the next 30 years?” he asked his followers.

Twitter user Thabo Malete responded: “You guys earn 10x more than most of us so it’s not an excuse, you know you won’t be there for too long but as soon as you sign a contract u dump Mr price, Markham and go for Gucci, LV and drive R1 million worth car living in expensive suburbs, you disassociate yourselves from society.”

But Semenya said eight-to-five employees had a salary package because it included a pension fund that would last them for a longer period, unlike soccer players who retired early without a pension.

“I understand what you’re saying, that’s what a 8-5pm workers do, at first you struggle to save but you have more years to recover and learn to save, I worked in a mine earning R2700 but I could save, then I went into football, I struggled,” he said.

Khune also shared his opinion in agreement with Semenya, saying soccer fans rejoiced at the players’ downfall.

When another fan told him to stop wearing expensive clothes and driving expensive cars and instead invest his money, Khune said even though players earned a lot of money, it was only for a short period of time.

He further complained that tax was “too high” for these soccer players.

Semenya, however, said soccer players needed financial education, calling on the PSL to implement a pension fund system that would help to “force” players to save money.

“The players need to be forced to save by the PSL or the club, put systems into place for them to save, like you guys have pensions,” he concluded.

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Kaizer Motaung Jnr agreed that not enough was being done to prepare players for life after soccer.

