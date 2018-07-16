 
menu
World Cup News 16.7.2018 11:02 am

France’s Mbappe says ‘no sleep for me’

AFP
France's forward Kylian Mbappe kisses the World Cup trophy after the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

France's forward Kylian Mbappe kisses the World Cup trophy after the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

France’s teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe said sleep was the last thing on his mind after Sunday’s World Cup final triumph.

The 19-year-old was handed the best young player of the tournament award after his mesmerising performances in Russia, which culminated in a goal in the 4-2 defeat of Croatia.

“Sleep comes easy to me, but I’m not going to bed, we are going to celebrate this,” he told French television station TF1.

“We’ll return to work in a few weeks.”

The Paris Saint-Germain striker said he and his teammates were “proud to make the French happy”.

“We’re conscious that we also had this role. We can see that they are putting all their problems to one side.

“We play for this sort of thing.”

He added that becoming world champions was “a passport to continue working and to do even better”.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.