World Cup News 15.7.2018 08:31 pm

Modric wins World Cup Golden Ball, Mbappe young player award

AFP
France's forward Kylian Mbappe (R) poses with the FIFA Young Player award beside Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric holding the adidas Golden Ball prize during the trophy ceremony at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

Croatia captain Luka Modric won the Golden Ball for the World Cup’s best player despite losing out 4-2 to France in a thrilling final in Moscow on Sunday.

Modric was named man-of-the-match three times in Croatia’s seven games in Russia, but even the Real Madrid midfielder was powerless to stop France’s firepower and the rise of 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward won the young player of the tournament award after scoring his fourth goal of the competition in the final, which France won 4-2.

Belgium captain Eden Hazard finished second in the running for the Golden Ball, with France’s Antoine Griezmann, who also scored his fourth goal of the tournament in the final, coming third.

Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois won the Golden Glove award for the best goalkeeper.

Despite Griezmann and Mbappe getting on the scoresheet, England’s Harry Kane claimed the Golden Boot for his six goals.

