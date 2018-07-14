 
World Cup News 14.7.2018 03:15 pm

Live report: Belgium vs England

(COMBO) This combination of photos created on July 12, 2018 shows England's striker Harry Kane in London on June 2, 2018 (L) and Belgium's forward Eden Hazard in Saint Petersburg on July 10, 2018. Belgium will play England in their Russia 2018 World Cup play-off for third place football match at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on July 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON AND Giuseppe CACACE

Belgium and England will clash for the second time at this summer’s World Cup when they meet in Saturday’s third-place play-off.

Both teams came agonisingly close to making it through to the World Cup final, with Belgium losing 1-0 to France in Tuesday’s first semi-final, while 24 hours later England came even closer as they lost 2-1 to Croatia after extra time.

Belgium had been on a 24-match unbeaten run before their semi-final loss and that run included a 1-0 victory over England during the group stage of this tournament, but both teams did make numerous changes for that match as they had already booked their places in the knockout stages.

As well as the race to claim third place, the battle for the Golden Boot could also come to a head in this match.

Harry Kane currently leads the way with six goals and he will be hoping to add to that tally on Saturday, particularly as his main rival for the accolade is Belgium frontman Romelu Lukaku.

