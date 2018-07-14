Live report: Belgium vs England

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Both teams came agonisingly close to making it through to the World Cup final, with Belgium losing 1-0 to France in Tuesday’s first semi-final, while 24 hours later England came even closer as they lost 2-1 to Croatia after extra time.

Belgium had been on a 24-match unbeaten run before their semi-final loss and that run included a 1-0 victory over England during the group stage of this tournament, but both teams did make numerous changes for that match as they had already booked their places in the knockout stages.

As well as the race to claim third place, the battle for the Golden Boot could also come to a head in this match.

Harry Kane currently leads the way with six goals and he will be hoping to add to that tally on Saturday, particularly as his main rival for the accolade is Belgium frontman Romelu Lukaku.

