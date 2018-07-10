Blow by blow: France vs Belgium

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Having both secured their seats at the 2018 FIFA World Cup table until next weekend’s fight for medals, France and Belgium now have to see who will be pursuing gold and who is left searching for bronze.

A potentially career-crowning Final is as little as an hour and a half of football away.

The pair arrived with high hopes but outsiders had their doubts about whether the two extravagant jigsaws comprised of stupendous talent could be pieced together in time for a true assault on the Final.

While defensive doubts have arisen – against Argentina and Japan respectively – both have stood firm, with Belgium now enjoying their best major tournament since Mexico 1986.

The Red Devils will be without a key – if less flashy – part of their puzzle against France, with Thomas Meunier picking up a second booking prior to them being wiped for the semi-finals.

Les Bleus will however be buoyed by the return of Blaise Matuidi, after sitting out a suspension of his own.

