Blow by blow: Uruguay vs France

The Paris Saint-Germain star has scored three goals to help the South Americans reach the last eight at the World Cup but he suffered a shin injury in their last outing against Portugal.

Cavani has missed several days of training and is still a doubt as both teams look set to defend their unbeaten World Cup records.

Both sides topped their respective groups in Russia and Uruguay have conceded just one goal in their four matches.

France produced a sublime performance to fight their way past Argentina in the last 16 but coach Didier Deschamps will be without the suspended Blaise Matuidi ahead of the clash at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

With Cavani a doubt, former Middlesbrough man Cristhian Stuani could support Luis Suarez in attack on Friday afternoon.

The form guide does not bode well for France, with Les Bleus winning just one of their eight previous meetings. Uruguay are unbeaten against France in World Cup matches, seeing them off in 1966 and drawing the other two games in 2002 and 2010.

