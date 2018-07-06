 
menu
World Cup News 6.7.2018 03:30 pm

Blow by blow: Uruguay vs France

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on July 03, 2018 shows France's forward Kylian Mbappe (L) in Kazan on June 30, 2018, and Uruguay's forward Luis Suarez (R) in Samara on June 25, 2018. France will face Uruguay on July 6, 2018 in Nizhniy Novgorod for their quarter final match of the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFE AND EMMANUEL DUNAND / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on July 03, 2018 shows France's forward Kylian Mbappe (L) in Kazan on June 30, 2018, and Uruguay's forward Luis Suarez (R) in Samara on June 25, 2018. France will face Uruguay on July 6, 2018 in Nizhniy Novgorod for their quarter final match of the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFE AND EMMANUEL DUNAND / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez will be hoping that Edinson Cavani can pass a fitness test ahead of their quarter-final clash with France.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The Paris Saint-Germain star has scored three goals to help the South Americans reach the last eight at the World Cup but he suffered a shin injury in their last outing against Portugal.

Cavani has missed several days of training and is still a doubt as both teams look set to defend their unbeaten World Cup records.

Both sides topped their respective groups in Russia and Uruguay have conceded just one goal in their four matches.

France produced a sublime performance to fight their way past Argentina in the last 16 but coach Didier Deschamps will be without the suspended Blaise Matuidi ahead of the clash at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

With Cavani a doubt, former Middlesbrough man Cristhian Stuani could support Luis Suarez in attack on Friday afternoon.

The form guide does not bode well for France, with Les Bleus winning just one of their eight previous meetings. Uruguay are unbeaten against France in World Cup matches, seeing them off in 1966 and drawing the other two games in 2002 and 2010.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.