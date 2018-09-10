Fantasy football

Those completely frustrated with their side’s performances may well play their first wild card, allowing them to completely change their squads, while others, who are doing well, may just make a minor tweak or two ahead of

round four, which starts on September 15, with a cracker of a game between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Phakaaathi’s Private Fantasy League has an added incentive for readers to do well, meanwhile, with monthly prizes to be given away. This month, we have a Canon Powershot SX730 worth R4 999 up for grabs!

The winner will be whoever racks up the most points in September alone. After one week, this is the top 10:

High Impact FC – Ntandazo Mgquba HONDY FC – Leigh Hondy Vukinator FC – Katlego Mavukani Thabiso f15 cf – Lesiba Thabiso The Reaper – Cuan Jekels Hollywood11Stars – Tsumbedzo Mboweni Hope & Faith FC – Justin Faver Sesing FV – Reginald Sesing A Selecao – Teboho Mofokeng Balla Chutney FC – Mohamed Mansoor

So congratulations to Ntandazo Mgquba, who leads after week one. Sadio Mane of Liverpool was the top scorer for

his team after the Reds made it four wins out of four, with Mane hitting the back of the net in their 2-1 win at Leicester.

Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso and Man City’s Kyle Walker were also big points scorers for High Impact FC, with Walker scoring a cracking winner for City at home to Newcastle.

Meanwhile, August’s winner, Vhutshilo Thavhiwa, whose team racked up 242 points in

that month, met Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark last Thursday (6 September 2018) at Fair Price in Southgate, Johannesburg, for the handover of his prize, a three-piece Jasmine recliner set, valued at a whopping

R12 000. Congratulations Vhutshilo!

You can still enter Phakaaathi’s Private Fantasy League – just click here to enter. Good luck!

