AmaZulu banking on Josephs’ experience

Usuthu will welcome Baroka FC at the King Zwelithini stadium on Saturday night at 8:15 PM.

Johnson is preparing to field some of his new signings against coach Wedson Nyirenda’s Baroka FC side.

Usuthu signed Moeneeb Josephs, Marc Van Heerden, Emiliano Tade and Nhlanhla Vilakazi in the current transfer window.

“From the Baroka point of view, we don’t know much about them. They have a new coach and I don’t know what he brings. He spent few years in South Africa playing for Kaizer Chiefs. He has been the Zambian national team coach. That’s what we know about him.

“How he plays and how he set up his team we don’t know. I don’t think he will change the style of Baroka FC completely unless he changes the whole team. From a statistical point of view and a person looking outside of Baroka, I don’t see him bringing in a lot of new players but I do see them bringing a different mentality. That we have to be aware of,” he added.

“We know that playing against Baroka has never been easy. We didn’t do well against them last season. It is going to be a challenging task for us come Saturday.

“We know where we ended, and that was on a high note. We need to maintain that. We need to play well to get the three points,” a confident Johnson explained.

