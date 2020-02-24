Serena Williams reveals the challenges of being a working mom

The parenting landscape looks the same for everyone. Moms experience the same joys and challenges, including talented tennis player Serena Williams.
Serena recently shared a paparazzi picture of herself sitting in a car with her daughter Alexis Olympia.
Serena shared:
View this post on Instagram
I am not sure who took this picture but Working and being a mom is not easy. I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama @olympiaohanian. #nofilter #nomakeup #nohairbursh lol #justme
Her hashtags were even more inspirational as she has no makeup on, and her hair was as messy as any other mother’s on a challenging day.
Her post received a lot of love from other celebrity moms, including Gabrielle Union and our very own Anele Mdoda who said: “and then you kick ass”.
Note to working moms: You are doing great.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.