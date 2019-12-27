8 ‘staycation’ ideas for the whole family

1. Eat Dinner Alfresco

Is there a better way to feast during summer, than by setting up a table and enjoying a meal outside? Keep it casual, or make it more elegant, whatever you fancy!

Whether it’s for a family, social, or romantic occasion, serving dinner outside is one of the most fun things to do during summer. You can even put up some fairy lights.

2. Host a curbside Happy Hour

I must admit, this is my favourite! Nothing beats hanging out with some friends on a Friday evening just as the sun sinks and the kids are riding their bikes up and down the block. Forget the formalities. Declare your front porch the local Friday spot, friends can bring their own pizza and drinks. You can even start a tradition, every first Friday of the month!

3. Go for a walk

Put on your walking shoes. But remember, this is not a workout! Keep it “lazy” and relaxed. Go for a walking adventure!

It will help the kids (and parents) unwind a little and get out of the normal daily routines. Exploring a local park can be a great learning experience for the kids, and you may even get to meet some new neighbours along the way.

Plus, it is very likely that the kids will sleep better that night – Double bonus!

4. Shake It Up

Now I know that many parents swear by routine, and I understand the value of it – we have a pretty set routine in our house too. It helps the kids to feel more settled and all-in-all makes for a happier, healthier home.

BUT!

There’s more to life than routine, and summer is the perfect time to celebrate that. So, get out of that routine! Eat whenever, wherever, sleep whenever and however. Do things differently!

We just slept in our tent for two nights. In the garden. It was great fun!

5. Give your home that hotel feeling

Don’t make your bed, don’t clean, and do very little cooking. Use some of the money you would spend on a holiday and hire a cleaning service. Somebody else making my house sparkle is holiday enough for me! Put out some fancy towels. Flowers. Fresh soap. Eat out, or order in. Then we just need to convince hubby for that foot massage 🙂 Or pay the kids for one!

6. Play tourist

Venture out on a few days, visiting those tourist attractions in your area that you would normally take guests to: a museum, local historical spot, or park.

This gives us the opportunity to explore the areas we live in a way that we wouldn’t normally. Take the camera along and do the tourist thing – you’re bound to find some real gems, right on your doorstep.

7. Back to Camp

Create your own family camp. Go canoeing, fishing, sing good old camp songs, and roast some marshmallows around the fire. There are some great spots, but even if you just pitch a tent in your own backyard, it’s always fun to sleep under the stars.

8. #TBT Movie Night

Bring out the old dusty videos – OK maybe those won’t work, but introduce the kids to some classics.

E.T, Back to The Future, and Annie are some great options. It might even bring back some great memories from your own childhood that you can share with your kids.

Jacqui Bester is firstly a wife and mom to five rambunctious children who drive her nuts and fill her heart with unspeakable joy all in the space of a single day. She writes about her day-to-day adventures and misadventures in parenting, life and marriage. Jacqui is known for sharing a brutally honest account of her MESSY “mamahood”… the joy, the fun, the laughter and the tears. She enjoys a good mystery-crime novel with a lovely glass of red wine, trying out new foods and restaurants with her hubby on the odd date-night, exploring new places, learning new skills, and generally anything else that calls for a more adventurous approach to life. You can find her over on One Messy Mama.