Parents speak out on how school closures are affecting them and their families

As part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s action plan to combat the spread of the coronavirus in South Africa, schools will close on 18 March up until the Easter holidays, leaving many parents scrambling to find help to deal with the additional days at home as parents continue to work as normal in the private sector.

Parenty chatted to some parents about how they felt about the school closures:

Nthabiseng Phama, children aged 6 and 9

“What doesn’t make sense for me is that we are keeping kids from school, but aren’t keeping their parents from work. So parents are potentially exposed to the virus and bring it home. This makes no sense. Measures should be put in place to protect the parents as well. The other challenge is the advice to not use public transport. Our nannies won’t be able to come and look after the kids. I understand where the government is coming from. It’s also very alarming is that the curriculum will also be delayed.”

Tanya Mawring George, children aged 10 and 6

“I’m actually very happy that the school have closed early. In fact, we have decided to keep our kids at home as a safety measure. Having my kids at home is peace of mind for me. I am in the process of working out a program for them while at home which includes cooking and baking, gardening, reading and crafts.”

Tremayne Dunn, children aged 9 and 12

“I understand why some parents would feel impacted negatively but I agree that schools should be closed for as long as possible.”

Kgomotso Mathe, child aged 5

“I actually think it’s a good move as kids don’t fully understand the importance of washing hands all the time, so parents will have better control of them at home. If one child has it, it will probably spread a lot faster there. As for the effect it’s had, fortunately we’ve been allowed to work from home. So it won’t inconvenience me much.”

Shaneez Pillay, children aged 6 and 8

“I am in agreement with the state to dismiss schools for the next four weeks. However, it means as parents and teachers that we will need to give our kids all the support required upon return. In the interim, we can encourage our kids to read while at home and encourage educational tasks.”

Phindi Masuku, child aged 3

“My child goes to crèche not because I think his learning is something of value that he can’t afford to miss out on. I send him there because I have nowhere else to keep him during the day while I’m at work. This closure has a great financial implication that not all parents can afford to meet… Now without a doubt I need a forever live-in nanny who won’t need to go to her children ever because I can’t afford her bring exposed to the outside world and infecting my child.”

Celeste Baliraj, child aged 10

“My son goes to a private school and I did not think that the president’s announcement would have affected his school calendar as they would not be closing on the 20th but rather breaking on the 25th. In fact, they were due to be writing assessments this week and next. They are however closing schools from tomorrow and are working on postponing all assessments to when they return after Easter. My concern with this is that they have not completed their ‘Term 1’ syllabus and even if they add a week of school in June – they will be going back to write assessments after 3 weeks of being on holiday. I understand that precautions must be taken but this blanket approach does not seem feasible for all schools.

“Has the government also considered that kids are not likely to contract the disease and the real concern should be at a tertiary level and social establishments where the disease will thrive?

I know some parents kept their children at home from today but teaching at the school is carrying on today and tomorrow in an attempt to not fall any further behind. Have parents considered that their panic is rubbing off on their kids? Have they thought about, when all this is over, what would you have taught your child in the face of crisis – that it’s okay to give up on your responsibilities? Would you have taught them reasonable precautions or are you the parent that is teaching them to go stock up on toilet paper because everybody else is doing it?”

Karabo Nqubuka, child aged 3

“Family games and just keeping calm because we can’t have a lot of outings. Financially and mentally – they can be a lot… you need to have bread for the whole day or cook twice a day. Also, how do I keep them busy because they will be lazing around not wanting to do their chores and glued to their phones! But the reality is that they need to do school work and I hope teachers can give them some school work for Term 1 as this will definitely affect the term.”

Nosipho Siyo, child aged 3

“Imani is sad as they were supposed to go on a school trip in the 19th. I’m glad that they get to stay home but the only problem would be finding someone to stay home with them. You know I travel a lot but hopefully during this time I will be staying home with the kids. I guess I would have to just find ways of keeping them busy with school work during this time as well.”

Phiwokuhle Sethuntsa, child age 13

“I’m happy schools are closing. That’s one less avenue the virus could spread.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.