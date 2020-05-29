Another Chiefs star set to retire due to injury – report

The 32-year-old suffered a horrific leg break injury during a game which saw him spend more time on the doctor’s bed than on the field.

Phakaaathi reported in December 2019 that the winger was toying with the idea of retiring and cashing out his insurance, because he might not be able to play again.

Former Amakhosi goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo was forced to retire after an ankle injury that needed surgery to correct, but it never healed and forced him to take early retirement after joining Orlando Pirates.

Sources close to Molangoane say the club is trying to offer the winger a fair retirement package.

“He may not play football again due to his medical condition,” a source was quoted by SowetanLIVE.

“What the club is trying to do is to give him a retirement package so he can go and claim his insurance.”

