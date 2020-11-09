6 shopping tips for Black Friday in 2020 

Despite this year dealing us blow after blow, there are still simple joys we can take into account – online shopping arguably being the best one.

Salesforce’s Global Shopping Index indicates a 30% increase in online shopping usage, as well as a hefty 35% year-on-year increase in cart completions for the second quarter of 2020.

What do retailers take from this? Evidence that South Africans want to purchase more online – and hopefully, a promising Black Friday with worthwhile deals.

Here are six tips to make the most out of the shopping event of the year:

1. Skip the queue and shop online

Perhaps the most obvious piece of advice, but also the most effective, is to shop online. Not only will you be avoiding the horrendous queues at busy shopping malls (remember, Black Friday falls on month-end), but it would be best for safety reasons too. Covid-19 cases are still on the rise, so rather than putting your health at risk, shop till you drop from the comfort of your couch. From groceries and household essentials, to clothing and home decor, there’s nothing you can’t access with the click of a button.

2. Keep an eye on websites with a history of good deals

Most of us have our go-to shopping sites, be it for budget, taste or convenience. Ahead of your Black Friday shop, make sure to peek around and see which retailers already have good deals, and fit within your budget, like RunwaySale. With fashion items at already discounted prices, you will be saving even more than with traditional retailers.

“We offer great deals all year around and are known as a retailer that offers great value, so when it comes to Black Friday and looking for deals, we are already top of mind for our customers,” says RunwaySale CEO Karl Hammerschmidt.

Make sure to keep an eye out for the best deals!

3. Control your spending with a list of must-haves

With great discounts left and right, it’s easy to get caught up in a shopping storm that may leave you with buyer’s remorse the next day. To avoid this, write up a list of things you really want, like smart watches for example you’ve been eyeing to track your calories, or the air fryer that was just never within budget before. You will thank yourself in the long run for being sensible.

4. Set a price limit for items you want

Even with great deals available on most items online, some may not be as marked down as you think. This could be due to a specific retailer’s business model not allowing for huge discounts, or perhaps the product is not in enough demand.

Either way, make sure to shop around where possible to find the best-priced item, and look out for your trusted retailers and any specials they may have. A few extra minutes of searching may save you hundreds at the end of the day.

5. Read the fine print

It’s very important to be sure of what the return policies and warranties of your items are, especially when they are heavily discounted.

Some retailers may choose to make sales final, and not grant full refunds, but rather exchanges or store credit. We know reading the fine print may be a bit of a drag, and this may not be a crucial step when buying a discounted new watch, but it may be well worth your while for a more expensive purchase.

6. Last but not least – for those who prefer an in-store experience

If you are one of those people that just have to see something in-person before buying it, or if online shopping is just not your thing, large retailers are running extended specials to cope with the expected volumes around Black Friday.

To keep in tow with the social distancing protocols under level 1 lockdown, many retailers are offering customers specials over extended periods of time, to allow for less shoppers at a time, without them missing out on deals.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.