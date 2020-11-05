What to actually spend your money on this Black Friday

Before going into a total and useless spending spree this Black Friday consider, carefully, what you need. Is it really another TV?

We have put together this list of items worth spending your hard earned cash on (hello, Covid economy!).

Consider items that have longevity, such as a pair of leather boots that you can keep for a long time to come, or at least some items that leave everlasting memories.

From cookware to gaming, here are a few purchases to consider making on the weekend of 27 November.

1. Camera equipment

In the age of social media and countless Zoom meetings, more people are finding themselves needing a few gadgets here and there to give their posts, streams and video calls a boost.

Additionally, more and more people will find themselves going on holiday and may want to document their getaways in crisp, high-definition quality.

Black Friday is as good a time as any to invest in some photography and videography equipment as well as the occasional gadget to attach to one’s laptop, tablet or phone.

2. Sunglasses and luxury accessories

Various online retailers and stores such as Takealot and Superbalist will be running online specials for brands such as Ray-Ban, which could set you back quite a bit.

Sunglass Hut, who are famed for their catalogue of luxury eyewear brands, may also run a sale on Black Friday along with a number of other eyewear retailers.

3. Furniture

After spending months indoors, a little change may be long overdue.

Online retailers and brick-and-mortar stores alike are expected to run specials on big ticket furniture items and other decor essentials.

4. Kitchen appliances

Black Friday specials on kitchen appliances would be the best time to purchase items such as pressure cookers/slow cookers, air fryers, kitchen mixers and so forth.

5. Cookware

Great cookware can last a lifetime and though it has been around for as long as we can remember, cast iron cookware is all the rage.

However, cast iron items are known to cost an arm and a leg. Whether you’re looking to get an item or a set for yourself or someone you love, Black Friday would be the best time to look for cast iron cookware sales.

6. Gaming

If you couldn’t afford the PS5 and other gaming releases earlier this year, the weekend of 27 November may just be your lucky day when it comes to specials on gaming items.

7. Travel deals

After months of being cooped up, many are absolutely itching to be anywhere other than home. Given the financial blow suffered by the travel industry, countless establishments – both locally and internationally – could offer great deals from flights to accommodation.

