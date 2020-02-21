Sonic the Hedgehog is out in cinemas today!

Movies and TV 21.2.2020 12:31 pm

Karabo Mokoena
Sonic the Hedgehog is out, and Jim Carrey chats us through playing Dr Robotnik.

Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, Sonic the Hedgehog tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth.

In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination.

The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

Jim Carrey also took us behind the scenes as he explained what it takes to be Dr. Robotnik.

Sonic The Hedgehog | Action-Comedy

There's more to becoming Dr. Robotnik than a sweet 'stache… go behind the scenes of #SonicMovie as Jim Carrey discusses his role as the iconic evil genius!

Watch the movie trailer below:

