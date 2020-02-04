Matilda the musical is coming to Netflix

Sony and Netflix are collaborating on bringing Ronald Dahl’s beloved book Matilda to our screens. The adaptation will be exclusive on home video for the UK, while the rest of the world can stream on Netflix.

The Tony Award-winning musical has been playing in theatres across the world since 2011. It also played on Broadway from 2013 until 2017 with a total of 1555 performances.

It truly is a classic that a lot of musical fans are excited to see on their screens.

Matilda follows the story of a 5-year-old girl with a passion for books, a wild imagination, and a drive to change her destiny.

