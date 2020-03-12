What do with the kids this weekend

It’s almost weekend o’clock, which means the kids will be asking “what are we doing this weekend?’. You need not fret, here are a few options below to answer this very important question.

Super Hero Family Festival

When? 13 – 15 March 2020

Time? 10am

Price: Kids R 65, Adults R75

Venue: Heartfelt Arena, 1000 Voortrekker Rd, Thaba Tshwane, Pretoria

Super Hero Carnival SA is a ticketed public event for children who are fond of superheroes the festival is not only a perfect platform for such kids to dress in their favourite superhero costume but the entire family. They will have family amusement rides, robot costumes, jumping castles, food stalls, to market, children’s crafts, kid’s clothing and entertainment.

Alice in Wonderland

When? 15 March 2020

Time? 3 pm

Price: R413

Venue: Montecasino, Montecasino Blvd, Fourways, Sandton

Follow the white rabbit and come face to face with the blue caterpillar and the grinning cheshire cat. Have tea with the maddening Mad Hatter and play croquet with the tricky Queen of Hearts. Get ready to go on an adventure with Alice as Lewis Carroll`s much-loved classic is brought to life with a fun and funky flair in this sparkling new production devised and directed by Neka da Costa.

The Princess Party

When: 6 March 2020

Time: 10 am

Price: R100

Venue: Irene Village Mall, Centurion

Calling all Princesses! The Princess Party promises to be a magical fairy tale for girls to enjoy. Activities also include a Princess Beauty Station, Princess DIY Station, Princess Jumping Castle and much more! Girls should dress up as their favourite princess and not forget to bring their swimming costume and towel.

Mother and Son Breakfast

When: 14 March 2020

Time: 7am

Price: R90 per person

Venue: Glenwood High School, Durban

All moms, grandmas, aunts, sisters, mentors and special Glenwood ladies are invited to join our boys (boys also pay R90 to attend) for a special breakfast. You can dopt a son for this event, should they not have any female support in the area.

Parent & Child Nature Session

When?: 14 Mar

Time: 10 am

Price: R50 adults, R25 children

Venue: Rondevlei Nature Reserve Cape Town

This fun-filled Rondevlei nature session is aimed at reconnecting kids and adults to nature through creative art activities, mindfulness, nature walks and nature-themed games. Bring snacks to share. Coffee and tea will be provided.

