What to do with the kids this weekend

Karabo Mokoena
Happy weekend - handmade paper collage

Another week, another gig guide.

Welcome to the month of March. Can you believe we are on the third month of the year already? Best believe it. This month also brings with it fun activities that can be shared by the entire family. Check out which fun things the whole family can do together this weekend.

PARENTY – Pizza workshops

When? 8 March 2020

Time? 10am 

Price: R135 

Venue: 123 Kessel St, Fairland, Randburg 

Parenty and Bright Young Chefs invites our little chefs who get to dress the part in an apron and chef hat. They get their very own work station and equipment were they get to measure, pour, mix, whisk and loads more. Their goodies are then baked… boxed and ready to be taken home to be shared with family.

Hobby-X

When? 5 – 8 March 2020 

Time? 9 am 

Price: R100 for adults, R20 for u/12. No charge for u/6

Venue: Ticketpro Dome, Northgate Shopping Centre, Northgate 

Celebrate 22 years of everyone’s favourite hobby and craft expo in Johannesburg and experience the Wider World of Hobbies! It’s a visual, interactive, creative and entertaining feast with lots of creative goodies for the girls and new, entertaining options for the boys;

Fertility Show Africa

When: 6 March 2020 

Time: 10 am

Price: R85 – R350

Venue: Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa

Fertility Show Africa offers show visitors a unique opportunity to meet face-to-face with leading fertility, adoption & surrogacy specialists, in one place, at one time, in a safe and supportive environment, making the show an invaluable resource for show visitors looking to start or expand their family.

Colour Run & Treasure Hunt

When: 7 March 2020 

Time: 4pm  

Price: R60

Venue: De Oude Social Café, Bellville, Cape Town 

Join this fun, colour-filled day, suitable for the whole family, hosted at De Oude Social Cafe. There will be a 3km and 5km fun run/walk for anyone from age 6. The route will be a mixture of trail and road. For the younger ones (2-5 years), there will be a treasure hunt! The day will end with a lucky draw, after which you can relax at De Oude Social Café restaurant. 

Bumper Boats

When?: 7 March 2020 

Time: 10 am 

Price: R50 adults, R25 children 

Venue: Cnr Enkeldoorn Ave & Sefako Makgatho Drive, Pretoria 

For some bumping, splashing, giggling fun, bring the kids out for a day of bumper boats. While you’re enjoying some drinks and live entertainment, you can rest well knowing that your kids are having just as great of a time.

iStock

Board Game Party 

When: 6-8 March 2020

Time: 6pm 

Price: R150 (weekend pass) 

Venue: Timeless Board Games, Shop 12, Meadowdale Value Centre, Hyperama Link St, Road, Edenvale

Over 700 board games will be on display for you to play, ranging from the modern classics to the latest heavy releases. You are more than welcome to bring your own games.

iStock

Family Bring & Braai Day

When: 7 March 2020 

Time: 9am  

Price: R150

Venue: Weekend Market, 1 Rifle Range Road, Johannesburg 

Free Braai Facilities now available while enjoying the water park, awesome super slides, adults pools, kids pools, foam pits, rockets rides, jumping castles & much more…

iStock

