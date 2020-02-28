What to do with the kids this weekend

Thinking of closing the last weekend of February with a bang? We’ve got you covered. Its a jam packed weekend all over the country, so choose your areas, and see what tickles the family’s fancy. There are a lot of fun charity events taking place, so how about having fun while lending a hand?

dotsure.co.za Night Walkies

When? 29 February 2020

Time? 4pm

Price: R50 per dog, humans are free

Venue: Roosevelt High School, Roosevelt Park, Johannesburg

Make a shelter dog’s day when you make your dog’s night with dotsure.co.za Night Walkies! This Saturday gather all your friends, family and pups together for this one of a kind dog night walk, in aid of the Animal Anti-Cruelty League.

Denim Walk by Night

When: 29 February 2020

Time: 6pm

Price: Free

Venue: The Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens, Roodepoort, Johannesburg

This year the theme for Rare Disease Day is “Reframe Rare” and they would love the public to help them light up the night by wearing their denims and funkiest neon gear. Bring your headlamps and torches and head down one of two routes – The 1.5km route is wheelchair friendly or there is a 2.5km route for the more enthusiastic.

CANSA Shavathon

When?: 29 February 2020

Time: 9 am

Price: R50 adults, R25 children

Venue: Eastgate Shopping Centre

Shavathon provides the opportunity to give back, by raising funds for cancer patient care and support programmes through shaving or spraying, or by making a hair donation for wigs and to show solidarity with family, friends, colleagues or fellow students battling cancer, or whose loved ones are fighting cancer.

Circus Fun Day

When: 29 February 2020

Time: 2pm

Price: R150

Venue: The Silk Workshop

Come and join this awesome Circus Family Fun Day where kids can try out all forms of circus arts from aerial silks to juggling.

CANSA Shavathon

When: 29 February 2020

Time: 9am

Price: R50 adults, R25 children

Venue: Pavilion Shopping Centre, Durban

CANSA’s 17th national Shavathon is taking place this weekend. The theme “Hope 2020” is apt, as participants will be giving ‘hope’ to cancer Survivors and loved ones, by showing solidarity with them in the fight against cancer as they stencil, spray or shave their hair.

Flair baby and toddler market

When? 28 February – 1 March 2020

Time: 9 am

Price: R70 per person, children under 16 are free

Venue: Southdowns College, Centurion

Flair Market is a fun filled fair for friends & family! Where mom can buy creative and unique baby & toddler good, kids can play and dad can relax in our outdoor food court.

Parenty – Pizza workshops

When? 8 March 2020

Time? 10am

Price: R135

Venue: 123 Kessel St, Fairland, Randburg

Parenty and Bright Young Chefs invites our little chefs who get to dress the part in an apron and chef hat. They get their very own work station and equipment were they get to measure, pour, mix, whisk and loads more. Their goodies are then baked… boxed and ready to be taken home to be shared with family.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.